expired
Amazon · Expired Oct 26, 2020
$105 $115
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It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Supports 3rd Gen AMD AM4 Ryzen / Future AMD Ryzen Processors
- 8 Power Phase Design, Digi Power
- Supports DDR4 4733+ (OC)
- 1 PCIe 4.0 x16, 1 PCIe 3.0 x16, 1 PCIe 3.0 x1, 1 M.2 Key E for WiFi
- Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort, D-Sub
- Model: B550M PRO4
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|$140 (exp 3 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price