B&H Photo Video · 33 mins ago
APC Sine Wave 1500VA UPS
$159 $284
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1500VA / 900W backup power
  • 10 total outlets, incl. USB-C charging port
  • Model: BR1500MS
  • Expires 12/30/2020
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 44% -- $159 Buy Now
Amazon   $162 (exp 4 mos ago) -- Check Price
Staples   $189 (exp 4 mos ago) -- Check Price