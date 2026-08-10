This lululemon Align High-Rise Pant is $39, a savings of 67%, and one of the lowest prices we've seen for Aligns. Available in sizes up to 6, in the color Leopardo Shift Micro Emboss Black. They ship free. Buy Now at lululemon
- High-rise fit
- 28" inseam length
- Buttery-soft, weightless fabric
- Designed for yoga and low-impact wear
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Expires 8/17/2026
Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 2/5
This sale covers multipacks of men's and women's summer basics, including performance tees, cargo shorts, tanks, and polos. Some items carry high discounts, such as the 5-pack men's training shorts with dual trim at $35, marked 47% off. Spend $40 in the sale and Woot knocks an extra $5 off at checkout, no code required. This deal ends August 12 at 12:58 AM ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Multipacks of men's and women's shorts, tees, tanks, and polos
- Includes moisture-wicking and performance active wear
- Cargo, chino, mesh, and lounge shorts styles available
- Prices range from about $15 to $40 per pack
- Extra $5 off orders of $40 or more, no coupon needed
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Get deals on Nike apparel and fan gear in this clearance sale at Fanatics. Nike items are marked an extra 20% off using promo code "SCHOOL", for combined savings of up to 70% off. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
Patagonia's sale covers hundreds of styles across men's, women's, and kids' clothing, plus packs and travel gear. The Men's Nano Puff Jacket drops to $159.99 from $229, while the Lightweight Insulated Fjord Flannel Shirt is half off at $98.99. Discounts throughout the sale range up to 52% off. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Jackets, vests, and pullovers for men, women, and kids
- Includes insulated styles like the Nano Puff and Better Sweater lines
- Packs, duffels, and wheelie luggage included in the sale
- Discounts range up to 50% off select styles
- Covers 821 items across apparel and gear categories
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
If you're a size 0, you can get these lululemon Align High-Rise Shorts at a steal. They're just $9 in the pictured Allspice color, and they'll ship for free. They won't last much longer as stock in other sizes have sold out super quickly. The shorts are made with the brand's buttery-soft Nulu fabric. Note that this item is final sale. Buy Now at lululemon
- High-rise fit
- 6" inseam length
- Made with buttery-soft Nulu fabric
- Designed for yoga and low-impact movement
- Final sale item
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event covers men's workwear including ABC trousers, dress pants, polos, and shirts. Prices start at $24 for select shirts, with ABC trousers dropping from as much as $148 down to $89 or less. The selection spans several fits and fabrics, including Warpstreme, WovenAir, and Stretch Cotton VersaTwill trousers. We've pictured the Men's ABC Slim-Fit 32L Stretch Cotton VersaTwill Trouser for $69 (half off). Get free shipping on any order. Shop Now at lululemon
- ABC trouser styles available in multiple inseam lengths
- Dress and casual trousers marked down from $128-$148
- Short and long-sleeve shirts starting at $24
- Polo shirts available in short and long-sleeve styles
- Overshirts and jerseys included in the markdowns
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