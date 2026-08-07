lululemon marks down men's shorts across running, training, golf, and hiking styles, with prices starting at $29. Shorts like the Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7" and Stretch Ripstop Short 5" are discounted from their regular price of $68 to $49, while pricier pieces like the Pleated Pull-On Short 10.5" drop to $119 from $168. The selection spans multiple inseam lengths and fits, from 3" split shorts to relaxed 10" golf shorts. Shipping is free on every order. Shop Now at lululemon
- Styles include Pace Breaker, Grand Standard, Fast and Free, and Mile Maker shorts
- Inseam lengths range from 3" to 10.5"
- Lined and linerless options available
- Includes running, training, golf, and hike shorts
- Some styles offered in a price range depending on size or colour
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Published 8/7/2026
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Popularity: 4/5
Shop deals on clothing, party supplies, toys, and more in this FIFA clearance sale. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid shipping charges. We've pictured the U.S. Soccer Men's Performance Shirt for $4.99 ($20 off). Shop Now at Walgreens
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
If you're a size 0, you can get these lululemon Align High-Rise Shorts at a steal. They're just $9 in the pictured Allspice color, and they'll ship for free. They won't last much longer as stock in other sizes have sold out super quickly. The shorts are made with the brand's buttery-soft Nulu fabric. Note that this item is final sale. Buy Now at lululemon
- High-rise fit
- 6" inseam length
- Made with buttery-soft Nulu fabric
- Designed for yoga and low-impact movement
- Final sale item
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event covers men's workwear including ABC trousers, dress pants, polos, and shirts. Prices start at $24 for select shirts, with ABC trousers dropping from as much as $148 down to $89 or less. The selection spans several fits and fabrics, including Warpstreme, WovenAir, and Stretch Cotton VersaTwill trousers. We've pictured the Men's ABC Slim-Fit 32L Stretch Cotton VersaTwill Trouser for $69 (half off). Get free shipping on any order. Shop Now at lululemon
- ABC trouser styles available in multiple inseam lengths
- Dress and casual trousers marked down from $128-$148
- Short and long-sleeve shirts starting at $24
- Polo shirts available in short and long-sleeve styles
- Overshirts and jerseys included in the markdowns