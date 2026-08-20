lululemon's We Made Too Much Lounge lineup covers joggers, hoodies, pullovers, and pants starting at $34. Items like the Women's Steady State Jogger drop to $49 from $98, while the Sleek Spacer Full-Zip Hoodie is $99, down from $168. The selection spans loungewear across tops, bottoms, and outerwear rather than a single category. All orders ship for free. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes joggers, hoodies, pullovers, and lounge pants
- Short-sleeve and long-sleeve tops available
- Half-zip and full-zip styles included
- Sizes and colors vary by item
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Expires 8/27/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At 32 Degrees, these Men's Cool Shorts are down to just $7, after dropping a massive 78% from their original price of $32. Plus, you can use the promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). You'll stand to get the best savings if you buy four pairs of these shorts, stocking up in different colors, or if you buy multiple items in the 32 Degrees Summer Clearance Sale as then you'll get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 90% polyester, 10% spandex fabric
- 10" inseam (size M)
- Relaxed fit with 4-way stretch
- Drawstring elastic waistband
- 2 side pockets and faux fly
- Moisture-wicking, anti-odor fabric
At Amazon, get the Iron Man Throw Blanket for $20. That's $10 less than what Target charges. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the inkArts Shark Blanket Hoodie Onesie for $20. A Shark week staple, this let's you rest in style and terrify the unsuspecting. Plus, it's $5 off and ships free with Prime membership. Buy Now at Amazon
At 70% off, this Hanes robe is the best price we've seen. It is Final Sale, so it can't be returned. It's also available in size S to XL, so act quickly while stock remains. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
- Long sleeve design
- Adjustable belt loop for a secure fit
- Shawl collar for extra coverage
- Locker loop for hanging
- Made from 100% polyester
- Machine washable
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
lululemon's We Made Too Much specials cover a wide range of men's shorts with discounts of up to 67%, from running and training styles like the Pace Breaker and Fast and Free to golf shorts and swim trunks. Prices start at $29 for the Commission Classic-Fit Short 9" Warpstreme, marked down from its regular $88 price. Shipping is free for all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event covers running gear for both men and women, including shorts, tanks, tees, joggers, and jackets. Some markdowns go well beyond the usual range, like the Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" at $19, down from $68 or the Men's Mile Maker Mesh Short-Sleeve Shirt for $39 ($29 off). Plus, get free shipping on all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
- Men's and women's running shorts, tanks, tees, and jackets included
- Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" marked down to $19 from $68
- Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" marked down to $24 from $68
- Pace Breaker Jacket marked down to $129 from $168
- Women's Down for It All Jacket marked down to $159 from $228
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