lululemon's We Made Too Much Dance selection includes leggings, bras, shorts, and pants marked down from their regular prices, with pieces like the Align High-Rise Short 10" dropping to $14 from $64. Dance Studio pants, Groove Nulu flared styles, and a variety of sports bras are also included, giving shoppers a mix of both tops and bottoms to choose from at reduced prices. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now at lululemon
- Align leggings, shorts, and crops in multiple inseam lengths
- Sports bras with light support in a range of cup sizes
- Dance Studio pants and joggers in regular and full-length fits
- Groove Nulu flared pants in regular and short lengths
- Tanks and bras available across multiple colors
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Expires 9/1/2026
Published 27 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Patagonia's sale covers hundreds of styles across men's, women's, and kids' clothing, plus packs and travel gear. The Men's Nano Puff Jacket drops to $159.99 from $229, while the Lightweight Insulated Fjord Flannel Shirt is half off at $98.99. Discounts throughout the sale range up to 52% off. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Jackets, vests, and pullovers for men, women, and kids
- Includes insulated styles like the Nano Puff and Better Sweater lines
- Packs, duffels, and wheelie luggage included in the sale
- Discounts range up to 50% off select styles
- Covers 821 items across apparel and gear categories
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
lululemon's We Made Too Much specials cover a wide range of men's shorts with discounts of up to 67%, from running and training styles like the Pace Breaker and Fast and Free to golf shorts and swim trunks. Prices start at $29 for the Commission Classic-Fit Short 9" Warpstreme, marked down from its regular $88 price. Shipping is free for all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event covers running gear for both men and women, including shorts, tanks, tees, joggers, and jackets. Some markdowns go well beyond the usual range, like the Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" at $19, down from $68 or the Men's Mile Maker Mesh Short-Sleeve Shirt for $39 ($29 off). Plus, get free shipping on all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
- Men's and women's running shorts, tanks, tees, and jackets included
- Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" marked down to $19 from $68
- Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" marked down to $24 from $68
- Pace Breaker Jacket marked down to $129 from $168
- Women's Down for It All Jacket marked down to $159 from $228
lululemon's Men's Latest Scores covers 51 discounted styles spanning tees, polos, shorts, joggers, and jackets. Pricing ranges from $39 for a Heavyweight Cotton Jersey T-Shirt up to $139 for pieces like the Pleated Pull-On Pant and Cotton-Blend Collared Jacket, so the savings span both everyday basics and more technical training gear. Get free shipping on all orders. Buy Now at lululemon
- 51 products across the men's collection
- Shirts, shorts, joggers, and pants included
- Prices range from $39 to $139
- Styles for training, golf, tennis, and everyday wear
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