lululemon has men's polo shirts starting at $49, down from $98. Styles across golf, tennis, and everyday polos are included, such as the Cotton Pique Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt at $49, down from $98. With 51 products in the mix, the selection spans short-sleeve, long-sleeve, and sleeveless polo styles. Plus, all orders get free shipping. Shop Now at lululemon
- Zeroed In Short-Sleeve Shirt priced at $39, down from $58
- Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt priced at $59, down from $88
- UV-Protective Relaxed-Fit Golf Polo Shirt priced at $44, down from $88
- Cotton Pique Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt priced at $49, down from $98
- Grand Standard Short-Sleeve Polo priced at $69, down from $98
-
Expires 8/25/2026
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
A lightweight button-up in cotton linen blend works well as a warm-weather layer whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual. Add two shirts to cart and apply coupon code "CMX10" for a savings of $76. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 55% linen and 45% cotton
- Features a classic button-up front closure
- Includes a single chest pocket design
- Provides a lightweight and breathable texture
- Designed with a standard point collar
A lightweight linen button-down shirt that works for casual summer wear or beach trips. Apply coupon code "3Q7ACEDM" for a savings of $10. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Breathable cotton linen fabric
- Casual button-down beach style
- Machine washable material
Each of the T-shirts in this section are priced at $15, but you can add three or more to your cart to drop them to $6 each. Shipping is free for Prime members. Sale ends August 18. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
lululemon's We Made Too Much specials cover a wide range of men's shorts with discounts of up to 67%, from running and training styles like the Pace Breaker and Fast and Free to golf shorts and swim trunks. Prices start at $29 for the Commission Classic-Fit Short 9" Warpstreme, marked down from its regular $88 price. Shipping is free for all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
If you're a size 0, you can get these lululemon Align High-Rise Shorts at a steal. They're just $9 in the pictured Allspice color, and they'll ship for free. They won't last much longer as stock in other sizes have sold out super quickly. The shorts are made with the brand's buttery-soft Nulu fabric. Note that this item is final sale. Buy Now at lululemon
- High-rise fit
- 6" inseam length
- Made with buttery-soft Nulu fabric
- Designed for yoga and low-impact movement
- Final sale item
Sign In or Register