This ZenMode Mule is a savings of $59. They are designed for casual and all-day wear. Shipping is free. Buy Now at lululemon
- Slip-on mule design
- Soft fabric upper
- Contoured support footbed
- Anatomically informed fit
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Expires 8/17/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack has a wide range of Birkenstock styles marked down, including the Arizona, Boston, and Gizeh sandals and clogs. Some are marked as high as 60% off. Prices dip as low as $22.48 for select styles, with some items like the Papillio by Birkenstock Theda Platform Wedge Sandal at 50% off. Kids' sandals are also included, alongside sneakers and slippers. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Sandals, clogs, slides, and slippers included
- Styles like Arizona, Boston, Gizeh, and Mayari discounted
- Kids' styles also marked down
- Sneakers and loafers included in the sale
Woot's running shoe sale spans Brooks, Altra, and Saucony, with styles like the Saucony Shadow 6000 Moc marked down to $62.99 from $210. An extra 20% off is applied at checkout automatically, and new customers get an extra 30% off on top of the listed prices. The selection covers everything from road-running staples like the Brooks Ghost to trail shoes like the Altra Lone Peak. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Brooks, Altra, and Saucony running shoes included
- Men's, women's, and unisex styles available
- Road, trail, and stability running shoes in the mix
- Extra 20% off applied at checkout, no coupon needed
- New customers get an extra 30% off at checkout
Woot is discounting Birkenstock and UGG footwear, with the Ugg Lowmel Meadow Women's Sneakers dropping to $84.99, half off their $170 reference price. UGG slippers, boots, and sandals are also included alongside Birkenstock Arizona and Gizeh sandals in various leather and Birko-Flor styles. The Birkenstock & UGG Footwear sale runs through August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
If you're a size 0, you can get these lululemon Align High-Rise Shorts at a steal. They're just $9 in the pictured Allspice color, and they'll ship for free. They won't last much longer as stock in other sizes have sold out super quickly. The shorts are made with the brand's buttery-soft Nulu fabric. Note that this item is final sale. Buy Now at lululemon
- High-rise fit
- 6" inseam length
- Made with buttery-soft Nulu fabric
- Designed for yoga and low-impact movement
- Final sale item
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event covers men's workwear including ABC trousers, dress pants, polos, and shirts. Prices start at $24 for select shirts, with ABC trousers dropping from as much as $148 down to $89 or less. The selection spans several fits and fabrics, including Warpstreme, WovenAir, and Stretch Cotton VersaTwill trousers. We've pictured the Men's ABC Slim-Fit 32L Stretch Cotton VersaTwill Trouser for $69 (half off). Get free shipping on any order. Shop Now at lululemon
- ABC trouser styles available in multiple inseam lengths
- Dress and casual trousers marked down from $128-$148
- Short and long-sleeve shirts starting at $24
- Polo shirts available in short and long-sleeve styles
- Overshirts and jerseys included in the markdowns
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