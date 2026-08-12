lululemon's Men's We Made Too Much Event covers pants, shirts, shorts, hoodies, and jackets at reduced prices, such as the ABC Slim-Fit Trouser down to $89 from $138 and the Wunder Puff 600-Down-Fill Vest down to $159 from $298. Smaller items like the Always In Motion Boxer drop to $24 from $34. Selection is limited to available sizes and inseams while supplies last. Get free shipping on all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
- Shorts, shirts, pants, hoodies, and jackets included
- Prices range from $24 for boxers to $159 for a down-fill vest
- Includes the ABC Slim-Fit Trouser and Pace Breaker Short lines
- Complimentary hemming offered on eligible pants
-
Expires 8/19/2026
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Get deals on Nike apparel and fan gear in this clearance sale at Fanatics. Nike items are marked an extra 20% off using promo code "SCHOOL", for combined savings of up to 70% off. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
If you're a size 0, you can get these lululemon Align High-Rise Shorts at a steal. They're just $9 in the pictured Allspice color, and they'll ship for free. They won't last much longer as stock in other sizes have sold out super quickly. The shorts are made with the brand's buttery-soft Nulu fabric. Note that this item is final sale. Buy Now at lululemon
- High-rise fit
- 6" inseam length
- Made with buttery-soft Nulu fabric
- Designed for yoga and low-impact movement
- Final sale item
The lululemon We Made Too Much Event was just updated on Thursday with new markdowns in the women's, men's, accessories, and shoes sections. Items like the lululemon Define Jacket drop to $74 from $128, and the lululemon Quilty Pleasures Tote Bag falls to $74 from $148. The sale also groups picks into "Under $50" and "Under $100" sections for easier browsing. Get free shipping on all orders, which is a rare perk for retailers today. Shop Now at lululemon
- Women's, men's, accessories, and shoes included
- Leggings, jackets, shorts, tanks, and bags marked down
- Align High-Rise Pant 28" from $39, regular $98-$118
- Quilty Pleasures Tote Bag from $74, regular $148
- Pace Breaker Jacket from $99, regular $168
- Dedicated sections for items under $50 and under $100
lululemon's We Made Too Much event includes lots of discounts on men's shorts, shirts, pants, hoodies, and jackets at reduced prices. Discounts go as high as 50% in this section and include the lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Shorts at $59, down from $78, while the lululemon Wunder Puff 600-Down-Fill Vest at $159, down from $298. Prices start as low as $19 for lululemon boxers, too. Shipping is free on all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
- Shorts, shirts, pants, hoodies, and jackets included
- Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7" priced at $59, down from $78
- ABC Slim-Fit Trouser styles from $69
- Wunder Puff 600-Down-Fill Vest at $159, down from $298
- Always In Motion Boxer 5" starting at $19
Sign In or Register