lululemon's Men's We Made Too Much Event includes underwear starting at $24, down from $34. Multi-packs are also discounted, including a 5-pack of Always In Motion Boxer Briefs at $94, down from $128 (pictured). The lineup spans several fits and inseam lengths, from 3" boxer briefs to 7" long boxers, with mesh options included for extra breathability. All options ship for free. Buy Now at lululemon
- Includes boxer briefs, boxers, and long boxers in multiple inseam lengths
- Available in single pieces or multi-packs of 3 or 5
- Mesh fabric options available for added breathability
- Inseam lengths include 3", 5", and 7" options
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Expires 8/17/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 2/5
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Hanes Men's Comfortflex Boxers 6-Pack for $13. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get the Hanes Men's Comfortflex Boxers 6-Pack for $13. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Six-pack of men's boxers
- Fabric blend of 75% cotton and 25% polyester
- Moisture-wicking material
- Comfortflex waistband for stretch and comfort
- Medium-weight, medium-stretch fabric
- Regular fit
At Amazon, get the Hanes Men's Total Support Pouch Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $11. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Hanes Men's Tank Undershirt 6-Pack for $9.99, the best price we've seen. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
If you're a size 0, you can get these lululemon Align High-Rise Shorts at a steal. They're just $9 in the pictured Allspice color, and they'll ship for free. They won't last much longer as stock in other sizes have sold out super quickly. The shorts are made with the brand's buttery-soft Nulu fabric. Note that this item is final sale. Buy Now at lululemon
- High-rise fit
- 6" inseam length
- Made with buttery-soft Nulu fabric
- Designed for yoga and low-impact movement
- Final sale item
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event covers men's workwear including ABC trousers, dress pants, polos, and shirts. Prices start at $24 for select shirts, with ABC trousers dropping from as much as $148 down to $89 or less. The selection spans several fits and fabrics, including Warpstreme, WovenAir, and Stretch Cotton VersaTwill trousers. We've pictured the Men's ABC Slim-Fit 32L Stretch Cotton VersaTwill Trouser for $69 (half off). Get free shipping on any order. Shop Now at lululemon
- ABC trouser styles available in multiple inseam lengths
- Dress and casual trousers marked down from $128-$148
- Short and long-sleeve shirts starting at $24
- Polo shirts available in short and long-sleeve styles
- Overshirts and jerseys included in the markdowns
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