Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the lululemon Men's ABC Slim-Fit Trouser for $59 after the coupon code ($18 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon