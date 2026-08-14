Apple Upgrade lets shoppers lease an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch instead of buying outright, with the iPhone 17e starting at $17.99 a month, the iPad mini at $11.99 a month, and a MacBook Air from $24.99 a month. Lease terms run 12 or 24 months for iPhone and Apple Watch, or 24 to 36 months for iPad and Mac, and trading in an eligible device at enrollment can lower the monthly payment further. At the end of the term, the current device gets returned and can be swapped for a new one. Buy Now at Apple