eBay's auto parts and accessories sale covers everything from radiators and diagnostic scan tools to truck bed liners, tonneau covers, and trailer tires. Shoppers can use promo code "AUTODEALS26" for an extra 10% off parts and accessories. A 68" tri-fold tonneau cover for Dodge Ram trucks is discounted to $134 after the coupon code, down from $248, one of the steeper markdowns in the sale. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at eBay
- Radiators available for trucks and SUVs including Chevy, GMC, Dodge Ram, and Nissan models
- Truck bed liners and spray-on coatings from U-POL
- Bidirectional OBD2 diagnostic scan tools with lifetime free updates
- Trailer tires available in multiple sizes and load ratings
- Tonneau covers, running boards, and fenders for pickup trucks
- Auto paint and clearcoat kits from Sherwin Williams and Acme
Camco covers a wide range of RV essentials on Amazon, from water filters and sewer hose kits to leveling blocks and portable toilets. Prices span from $7 for a plastic plate dispenser up to nearly $400 for a 36-gallon RV tote tank, making it easy to find gear across several categories in one place. Many items carry strong customer ratings, including several sewer hose kits and water filters rated 4.7 stars and above. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes RV water filters, sewer hose kits, and drinking water hoses
- RV tote tanks available in 15, 21, 28, and 36-gallon sizes
- RV leveling blocks, stabilizer jack pads, and trailer ramps included
- Toilet treatments, portable toilets, and waste bags in the lineup
- RV extension cords rated for 30-amp and 50-amp connections
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Amazon's lineup here spans car care and electrical accessories, with prices starting at $3.49 for a car cymbal air vent decoration. Shoppers can find car jump starters, tire inflators, and windshield sun shades alongside Chemical Guys detailing products like microfiber towels and detailer spray. Electrical accessories such as power strips and wall outlets round out the selection. Shop Now at Amazon
- Car jump starters with up to 6000A output for gas and diesel engines
- Windshield sun shades and car seat gap fillers for everyday driving
- Chemical Guys detailing supplies including microfiber towels and cleaning sprays
- Portable tire inflators with digital pressure gauges
- Power strips and electrical outlets for home and workspace use
At Amazon, get this Nilight 1/2" x 24" Synthetic Soft Shackles 2-Pack for $21. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this 2-pack. Each shackle is rated for a 56,000 lb. breaking strength and made from braided UHMWPE fiber that floats and resists rust and UV damage. The set includes protective sleeves and a drawstring storage bag. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes two 1/2" x 24" synthetic soft shackles
- Rated to a breaking strength of 56,000 lb. with a working load of 11,200 lb.
- Made from 12-strand braided UHMWPE fiber
- Spliced eye and self-tightening knot design requires no tools
- Floats, resists UV damage, and won't rust or scratch vehicle paint
- Includes a drawstring storage bag and protective sleeves
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
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