adidas has hundreds of soccer jerseys marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on styles like the Scotland 26 Home Jersey at $50, down from $100. Plus, select jerseys qualify for an extra 15% off via the promo code "DN15". The sale spans authentic club and national team kits, from Argentina and Italy to Inter Miami and Real Madrid, plus kids' and women's sizing. adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas