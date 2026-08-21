The adidas Summer Sale takes up to 40% off, including its popular Campus 00s shoes at $77, down from $110. The sale spans Originals, Performance, and Sportswear lines, covering shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids.

Plus, coupon code "DN15" takes an extra $15 off select items. (Some exclusions apply.)

adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at adidas