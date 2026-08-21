The adidas Summer Sale takes up to 40% off, including its popular Campus 00s shoes at $77, down from $110. The sale spans Originals, Performance, and Sportswear lines, covering shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids.
Plus, coupon code "DN15" takes an extra $15 off select items. (Some exclusions apply.)
adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at adidas
- Includes Originals styles like Campus 00s, Gazelle Bold, and Handball Spezial shoes
- Men's, women's, and kids' shoes and apparel included
- Performance gear and casual sportswear both included
- Discounts range from 10% to 50% off across styles
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Golfers who overheat in full sweaters but still want wind coverage on the course will get the most use out of this quarter-zip. Apply coupon code "N95SFP0N" for a savings of at least $7. It's available in several colors (Black pictured). Buy Now at Amazon
- Adjustable 1/4 zip collar for ventilation
- Quick-dry moisture-wicking fabric
- 4-way stretch fabric for full mobility
- Reflective strips for low-light safety
- Versatile design for year-round athletic use
adidas has thousands of men's shoes and clothing items marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on national team jerseys like the Italy 26 Home Jersey and USA 94 Graphic Sweatshirt. Shoes are also well represented, with the adidas Samba OG, adidas Campus 00s, and adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes dropping significantly. You can also use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off nearly everything in this sale section. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes Samba OG and Campus 00s shoes at 30% off
- Ultraboost 1.0 shoes discounted 30%
- National team jerseys, including Italy, Germany, and USA, up to 50% off
- Track tops, sweatshirts, and jackets included in the sale
- Running and performance shoes such as Adizero EVO SL and Galaxy 7 included
adidas has marked down men's items across shoes, backpacks, jackets, and t-shirts, with discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off. Even better, use promo code "DN15" on most items to get an extra 15% off. adiClub members get free shipping on all orders. (It's free to join.) Shop Now at adidas
At adidas, promo code "DN15" brings this adidas Cross Body Bag down to $28. This is a $10 drop from its original price. It has a saddle bag shape with a prominent buckle and reflective accents, plus an adjustable strap and zippered closure for securing items. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Saddle bag silhouette with a prominent buckle detail
- Reflective accents for added visibility
- Adjustable shoulder strap for a customizable fit
- Secure zipper closure
adidas has marked down a wide range of golf gear, with polos, shorts, joggers, jackets, and golf shoes discounted up to 40%. Even better, you can use promo code "DN15" to get an extra 15% off select styles. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas