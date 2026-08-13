adidas is offering up to 40% off men's tracksuits as part of its Back to School Summer Sale, with track jackets, pants, and matching sets across the Originals, Performance, and Sportswear lines. Even better, use promo code "SPLASH" to get an extra 20% off your order. Some exclusions apply. Shipping is free for adiClub members. (It's free to join.) Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at adidas
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Get deals on Nike apparel and fan gear in this clearance sale at Fanatics. Nike items are marked an extra 20% off using promo code "SCHOOL", for combined savings of up to 70% off. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
adidas has thousands of men's shoes and clothing items marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on national team jerseys like the Italy 26 Home Jersey and USA 94 Graphic Sweatshirt. Shoes are also well represented, with the adidas Samba OG, adidas Campus 00s, and adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes dropping significantly. You can also use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off nearly everything in this sale section. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes Samba OG and Campus 00s shoes at 30% off
- Ultraboost 1.0 shoes discounted 30%
- National team jerseys, including Italy, Germany, and USA, up to 50% off
- Track tops, sweatshirts, and jackets included in the sale
- Running and performance shoes such as Adizero EVO SL and Galaxy 7 included
Promo code "SPLASH" stacks an extra 20% off already-reduced Terrex gear at adidas, with discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off before the code. The sale includes men's, women's, and kids' hiking shoes, boots, and trail runners, including waterproof options built with Rain.Rdy or Gore-Tex membranes, plus matching rain jackets, pants, and joggers. adiClub members also get free shipping on every order, and it's free to join. Coupon ends August 17. Shop Now at adidas
- Terrex hiking shoes, boots, and trail running shoes for men, women, and kids
- Rain.Rdy and Gore-Tex waterproof hiking styles included
- Terrex rain jackets, pants, and joggers also discounted
- Discounts range from 10% to 50% off across styles
- Multiple colorways available on select styles
adidas is cutting up to 50% off jerseys as part of its Back to School Sale. Plus, the promo code "DN15" takes an extra 15% off lots of styles in here (though some more recent club and national soccer jerseys are excluded from the coupon discount). Even though they're excluded from the coupon, the Argentina 2026 jerseys are discounted for the first time and marked at 30% off. Germany, Italy, and Greece kits are also 50% off. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). The coupon expires on August 13.
If you spend over $130 at adidas, you can sign into your adiClub member account and claim an Apple TV 1-month subscription for free. Shop Now at adidas
- Soccer, hockey, and basketball jerseys included
- National team jerseys such as Argentina, Italy, and Germany
- Authentic and replica styles available
- Men's, women's, and kids' sizing options
- Some styles feature AEROREADY moisture management
adidas has hats starting at $12, with discounts reaching 50% off across styles like snapbacks, beanies, visors, and bucket hats. Take another 15% off with promo code "DN15". We've pictured the adidas Men's Ultimate Hat for $11 after the coupon code ($15 off). adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Styles include snapbacks, beanies, visors, and bucket hats
- Prices start at $12
- Discounts range up to 50% off
- Includes kids', men's, and women's sizing
- Options in performance, originals, and sportswear collections
- Some styles feature team and brand collaborations
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