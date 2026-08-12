adidas is cutting up to 50% off jerseys as part of its Back to School Sale. Plus, the promo code "DN15" takes an extra 15% off lots of styles in here (though some more recent club and national soccer jerseys are excluded from the coupon discount). Even though they're excluded from the coupon, the Argentina 2026 jerseys are discounted for the first time and marked at 30% off. Germany, Italy, and Greece kits are also 50% off. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). The coupon expires on August 13.

If you spend over $130 at adidas, you can sign into your adiClub member account and claim an Apple TV 1-month subscription for free. Shop Now at adidas