adidas is cutting an extra 20% off most items across its store with the promo code "SPLASH". It applies to brand-new, in-season styles as well as already-discounted sale items. Eligible sale items are marked at up to 50% off before you apply the code, so you can find some great prices in here. Shipping is free for adiClub members, too. (It's free to join.) The sale ends on August 17. Shop Now at adidas
Shop deals on clothing, party supplies, toys, and more in this FIFA clearance sale. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid shipping charges. We've pictured the U.S. Soccer Men's Performance Shirt for $4.99 ($20 off). Shop Now at Walgreens
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
adidas has thousands of men's shoes and clothing items marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on national team jerseys like the Italy 26 Home Jersey and USA 94 Graphic Sweatshirt. Shoes are also well represented, with the adidas Samba OG, adidas Campus 00s, and adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes dropping significantly. You can also use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off nearly everything in this sale section. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes Samba OG and Campus 00s shoes at 30% off
- Ultraboost 1.0 shoes discounted 30%
- National team jerseys, including Italy, Germany, and USA, up to 50% off
- Track tops, sweatshirts, and jackets included in the sale
- Running and performance shoes such as Adizero EVO SL and Galaxy 7 included
Promo code "SPLASH" stacks an extra 20% off already-reduced Terrex gear at adidas, with discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off before the code. The sale includes men's, women's, and kids' hiking shoes, boots, and trail runners, including waterproof options built with Rain.Rdy or Gore-Tex membranes, plus matching rain jackets, pants, and joggers. adiClub members also get free shipping on every order, and it's free to join. Coupon ends August 17. Shop Now at adidas
- Terrex hiking shoes, boots, and trail running shoes for men, women, and kids
- Rain.Rdy and Gore-Tex waterproof hiking styles included
- Terrex rain jackets, pants, and joggers also discounted
- Discounts range from 10% to 50% off across styles
- Multiple colorways available on select styles
adidas has Ultraboost shoes marked up to 50% off, but then you can use the promo code "SPLASH" to take another 20% off. For example, it applies to the cheapest pair, the women's Ultraboost 5x running shoes, and drops them down to just $72 (they originally cost $180). adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). The sale ends on August 17. Shop Now at adidas
- Includes women's and men's performance and lifestyle styles
- Available in a range of colorways per style
- adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost DNA and Ultraboost 5 styles included
- Ultraboost American Football Cleat included in the lineup
These adidas Tracefinder Trail Running Shoes are $50 via promo code "SPLASH", down from $70. The reinforced upper and lugged Traxion rubber outsole are built for off-road grip and durability. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). This deal ends August 16. Buy Now at adidas
- Reinforced upper for off-road durability and support
- Traxion rubber outsole with lugged tread for grip
- Made with a blend of recycled and renewable materials
- Cushioned midsole for comfort on trails
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