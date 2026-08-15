adidas is cutting an extra 20% off most items across its store with the promo code "SPLASH". It applies to brand-new, in-season styles as well as already-discounted sale items. Eligible sale items are marked at up to 50% off before you apply the code, so you can find some great prices in here. Shipping is free for adiClub members, too. (It's free to join.) The sale ends on August 17. Shop Now at adidas