adidas has Ultraboost shoes marked up to 50% off, but then you can use the promo code "SPLASH" to take another 20% off. For example, it applies to the cheapest pair, the women's Ultraboost 5x running shoes, and drops them down to just $72 (they originally cost $180). adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). The sale ends on August 17. Shop Now at adidas