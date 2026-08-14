adidas has running shoes marked down as much as 40% off, and an extra 20% off with promo code "SPLASH". Styles like the adidas Response Runner Shoes drop to $36 after the coupon code. The sale spans performance lines including Ultraboost, Adizero, and Runfalcon for both men and women. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). The coupon ends August 17. Shop Now at adidas
- Includes Adizero EVO SL, Ultraboost 5X, and Adizero Boston 12 styles
- Men's and women's performance running shoes included
- Discounts range from 10% to 50% off
- Adizero SL 2 Shoes marked down to $65 from $130
- Multiple color options available on select styles
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack has a wide range of Birkenstock styles marked down, including the Arizona, Boston, and Gizeh sandals and clogs. Some are marked as high as 60% off. Prices dip as low as $22.48 for select styles, with some items like the Papillio by Birkenstock Theda Platform Wedge Sandal at 50% off. Kids' sandals are also included, alongside sneakers and slippers. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Sandals, clogs, slides, and slippers included
- Styles like Arizona, Boston, Gizeh, and Mayari discounted
- Kids' styles also marked down
- Sneakers and loafers included in the sale
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
Woot's running shoe sale spans Brooks, Altra, and Saucony, with styles like the Saucony Shadow 6000 Moc marked down to $62.99 from $210. An extra 20% off is applied at checkout automatically, and new customers get an extra 30% off on top of the listed prices. The selection covers everything from road-running staples like the Brooks Ghost to trail shoes like the Altra Lone Peak. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Brooks, Altra, and Saucony running shoes included
- Men's, women's, and unisex styles available
- Road, trail, and stability running shoes in the mix
- Extra 20% off applied at checkout, no coupon needed
- New customers get an extra 30% off at checkout
adidas has thousands of men's shoes and clothing items marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on national team jerseys like the Italy 26 Home Jersey and USA 94 Graphic Sweatshirt. Shoes are also well represented, with the adidas Samba OG, adidas Campus 00s, and adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes dropping significantly. You can also use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off nearly everything in this sale section. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes Samba OG and Campus 00s shoes at 30% off
- Ultraboost 1.0 shoes discounted 30%
- National team jerseys, including Italy, Germany, and USA, up to 50% off
- Track tops, sweatshirts, and jackets included in the sale
- Running and performance shoes such as Adizero EVO SL and Galaxy 7 included
Promo code "SPLASH" stacks an extra 20% off already-reduced Terrex gear at adidas, with discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off before the code. The sale includes men's, women's, and kids' hiking shoes, boots, and trail runners, including waterproof options built with Rain.Rdy or Gore-Tex membranes, plus matching rain jackets, pants, and joggers. adiClub members also get free shipping on every order, and it's free to join. Coupon ends August 17. Shop Now at adidas
- Terrex hiking shoes, boots, and trail running shoes for men, women, and kids
- Rain.Rdy and Gore-Tex waterproof hiking styles included
- Terrex rain jackets, pants, and joggers also discounted
- Discounts range from 10% to 50% off across styles
- Multiple colorways available on select styles
adidas has Ultraboost shoes marked up to 50% off, but then you can use the promo code "SPLASH" to take another 20% off. For example, it applies to the cheapest pair, the women's Ultraboost 5x running shoes, and drops them down to just $72 (they originally cost $180). adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). The sale ends on August 17. Shop Now at adidas
- Includes women's and men's performance and lifestyle styles
- Available in a range of colorways per style
- adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost DNA and Ultraboost 5 styles included
- Ultraboost American Football Cleat included in the lineup
These adidas Tracefinder Trail Running Shoes are $50 via promo code "SPLASH", down from $70. The reinforced upper and lugged Traxion rubber outsole are built for off-road grip and durability. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). This deal ends August 16. Buy Now at adidas
- Reinforced upper for off-road durability and support
- Traxion rubber outsole with lugged tread for grip
- Made with a blend of recycled and renewable materials
- Cushioned midsole for comfort on trails
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