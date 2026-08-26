If you wear a size 13, you can get a great deal on the adidas Own the Game 3 Shoes today. They're down to just $33 at the moment, which is almost half their original price. Stock is low, so don't delay if you're interested in this deal, though. They use a mesh and webbing upper for breathability and adidas LIGHTMOTION cushioning for energy return. This item is final sale, so promo codes, returns, and exchanges don't apply. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas