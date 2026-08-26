At eBay, use promo code "AUGUST50" to get this adidas Men's Designed for Training Full-Zip Track Jacket for $25. It's the best deal we've seen for this jacket and a great deal for an adidas men's jacket in general. Coupon ends August 27. Buy Now at eBay
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
adidas has hundreds of soccer jerseys marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on styles like the Scotland 26 Home Jersey at $50, down from $100. Plus, select jerseys qualify for an extra 15% off via the promo code "DN15". The sale spans authentic club and national team kits, from Argentina and Italy to Inter Miami and Real Madrid, plus kids' and women's sizing. adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes authentic club, country, and player jerseys
- Options for men, women, and kids
- Long sleeve and goalkeeper styles included
- Moisture-wicking, ventilated performance fabrics
- Some jerseys available with personalization
REI takes up to 53% off past-season Patagonia gear and apparel. Shop nearly 500 discounted items for men, women, and kids, including jackets, fleece, shirts, shorts, swimwear, packs, and snowsports gear. Notable lines in the sale include Nano Puff, Better Sweater, Torrentshell, Synchilla, R1, and Baggies. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more, while REI members get free shipping with no minimum. Free store pickup is also available at many locations. Shop Now at REI
- Men's and women's jackets, fleece, vests, and pullovers included
- Categories span clothing, packs and bags, footwear, and travel gear
- Insulated jackets like the Nano Puff and Down Sweater included
- Fleece styles such as the Better Sweater line included
- Some items marked as REI Outlet
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
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