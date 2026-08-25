adidas is offering a $50 e-gift card for $40, good toward shoes, clothing, and accessories. Don't forget to stack this deal with adidas current promo code offer here for even more savings. The discount applies automatically in cart. This deal ends August 28. Buy Now at adidas
- $50 e-gift card available for $40
- $100 e-gift card also available at a discount
- Digital gift cards can be used on shoes, apparel, and accessories
- Can be added to a mobile wallet
-
Expires 8/28/2026
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
This AMC Theatres bundle includes two standard movie tickets plus a $20 eGift card for $40 at Costco. That's a savings of around $8, considering the average price of an AMC ticket price of around $14. The eGift card can be applied toward concessions, upgrades, or online redemption fees, adding flexibility beyond just the movie tickets. Delivery is via email. Buy Now at Costco
- Includes 2 standard/digital movie eTickets and one $20 eGift Card
- Valid at all U.S. AMC Theatres locations
- Redeemable online, in-theatre, or via the AMC mobile app
- Convenience fee applies to online and mobile app redemption
- eGift card can be used for tickets, concessions, or upgrade charges
- Limit of 5 transactions, up to 10 units per membership every 14 days
Target is offering a $10 Target GiftCard when you buy any three select household items from brands like Tide, Lysol, Clorox, Charmin, Bounty, and Glad. The promotion covers hundreds of items across detergents, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaners, and trash bags, and several products also carry their own manufacturer coupons on top of the gift card offer. Deal ends August 29th. Shop Now at Target
This Landry's gift card bundle gives $100 in value for $79.99, covering two $50 Gift cards usable at more than 400 restaurant locations. The cards work across multiple well-known dining brands, including Morton's, McCormick & Schmick's, and Chart House, giving recipients flexibility in where they redeem them. Delivery is via email. Buy Now at Costco
- 2 separate $50 eGift cards included, $100 total value
- Valid at over 400 locations nationwide
- Accepted at Morton's, McCormick & Schmick's, Chart House, Del Frisco's Grille, and more
- Delivered by email, typically within 2 hours of purchase
- Non-refundable and not valid for combination with other discounts or promotions
This bundle offers $50 worth of See's Candies gift cards for $39.99. The cards can be used at participating See's Candies stores, online at Sees.com, or by phone, and they carry no expiration date. Shipping adds $3 (for 2-day delivery). Buy Now at Costco
- Includes two $25 gift cards for a $50 total value
- Redeemable at participating See's Candies locations in the U.S.
- Also valid at Sees.com or by phone order
- Cards have no expiration date
- Non-refundable and cannot be redeemed for cash
- Cannot be replaced if lost or stolen
adidas offers its adidas Men's Tracefinder Trail Running Shoes in Core Black / Core Black / Grey Six for $35.70 via promo code "DN15". That's a $14 low and its best-ever price. adiClub members get free shipping (it's free to join). Deal ends August 28th. Buy Now at adidas
The adidas Terrex collection is included in the current summer sale with deals up to 40% off plus an extra 15% off when you apply promo code "DN15". Gear and clothing start around $15 and shoes in the $30 to $40 range. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Hiking shoes with Continental Rubber outsoles for grip on rocks and dirt
- Some styles feature waterproof GORE-TEX membranes
- Reinforced toe caps and protective overlays on select hiking shoes
- Jackets and pants with WIND.RDY and RAIN.RDY weather protection
- T-shirts made with AEROREADY moisture-wicking fabric
- Available for men, women, and kids
The adidas Men's Runfalcon 6 Cloudfoam running shoes drop to $39 in-cart when you apply promo code "DN15" . adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Textile and synthetic upper for a light, breathable fit
- Cloudfoam cushioning for a soft step
- Durable rubber outsole for grip on road surfaces
- adidas 3-Stripes branding
adidas has marked down a wide range of golf gear, with polos, shorts, joggers, jackets, and golf shoes discounted up to 40%. Even better, you can use promo code "DN15" to get an extra 15% off select styles. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
Sign In or Register