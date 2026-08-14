adidas is offering a $50 e-gift card for $40, good toward shoes, clothing, and accessories. Don't forget to stack this deal with adidas current promo code offer here for even more savings. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Digital gift cards available in $50 and $100 denominations
- Redeemable on shoes, clothing, and accessories
- Delivered as an eGift card
- Bulk order options available
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This AMC Theatres bundle includes two standard movie tickets plus a $20 eGift card for $40 at Costco. That's a savings of around $8, considering the average price of an AMC ticket price of around $14. The eGift card can be applied toward concessions, upgrades, or online redemption fees, adding flexibility beyond just the movie tickets. Delivery is via email. Buy Now at Costco
- Includes 2 standard/digital movie eTickets and one $20 eGift Card
- Valid at all U.S. AMC Theatres locations
- Redeemable online, in-theatre, or via the AMC mobile app
- Convenience fee applies to online and mobile app redemption
- eGift card can be used for tickets, concessions, or upgrade charges
- Limit of 5 transactions, up to 10 units per membership every 14 days
This $100 value eGift card set for Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is $10 off the regular price at Costco. The two $50 cards have no expiration date and can be used at any of the chain's 21 locations across California, Nevada, and Arizona. Delivery is via email. Offer ends August 16. Buy Now at Costco
- Two $50 eGift cards, $100 total value
- Valid at 21 Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que locations in California, Nevada, and Arizona
- Delivered by email, typically within 3 hours of purchase
- No expiration date on the gift cards
- Cards are non-refundable and cannot be replaced if lost or stolen
- Not valid for off-site catering events
This Landry's gift card bundle gives $100 in value for $79.99, covering two $50 Gift cards usable at more than 400 restaurant locations. The cards work across multiple well-known dining brands, including Morton's, McCormick & Schmick's, and Chart House, giving recipients flexibility in where they redeem them. Delivery is via email. Buy Now at Costco
- 2 separate $50 eGift cards included, $100 total value
- Valid at over 400 locations nationwide
- Accepted at Morton's, McCormick & Schmick's, Chart House, Del Frisco's Grille, and more
- Delivered by email, typically within 2 hours of purchase
- Non-refundable and not valid for combination with other discounts or promotions
This Fogo de Chão gift card bundle gives $100 in dining value for $80. The two $50 e-gift cards can be used at more than 80 Fogo de Chão locations across the United States and Puerto Rico and never expire. Delivery is via email. Buy Now at Costco
- Includes two $50 e-gift cards for a total of $100 in value
- Redeemable at more than 80 Fogo de Chão locations in the United States and Puerto Rico
- Valid only for in-restaurant dining
- Delivered by email, typically within 2 hours of purchase
- Gift cards do not expire
- Item is non-refundable
adidas has thousands of men's shoes and clothing items marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on national team jerseys like the Italy 26 Home Jersey and USA 94 Graphic Sweatshirt. Shoes are also well represented, with the adidas Samba OG, adidas Campus 00s, and adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes dropping significantly. You can also use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off nearly everything in this sale section. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes Samba OG and Campus 00s shoes at 30% off
- Ultraboost 1.0 shoes discounted 30%
- National team jerseys, including Italy, Germany, and USA, up to 50% off
- Track tops, sweatshirts, and jackets included in the sale
- Running and performance shoes such as Adizero EVO SL and Galaxy 7 included
Promo code "SPLASH" stacks an extra 20% off already-reduced Terrex gear at adidas, with discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off before the code. The sale includes men's, women's, and kids' hiking shoes, boots, and trail runners, including waterproof options built with Rain.Rdy or Gore-Tex membranes, plus matching rain jackets, pants, and joggers. adiClub members also get free shipping on every order, and it's free to join. Coupon ends August 17. Shop Now at adidas
- Terrex hiking shoes, boots, and trail running shoes for men, women, and kids
- Rain.Rdy and Gore-Tex waterproof hiking styles included
- Terrex rain jackets, pants, and joggers also discounted
- Discounts range from 10% to 50% off across styles
- Multiple colorways available on select styles
adidas has Ultraboost shoes marked up to 50% off, but then you can use the promo code "SPLASH" to take another 20% off. For example, it applies to the cheapest pair, the women's Ultraboost 5x running shoes, and drops them down to just $72 (they originally cost $180). adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). The sale ends on August 17. Shop Now at adidas
- Includes women's and men's performance and lifestyle styles
- Available in a range of colorways per style
- adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost DNA and Ultraboost 5 styles included
- Ultraboost American Football Cleat included in the lineup
These adidas Tracefinder Trail Running Shoes are $50 via promo code "SPLASH", down from $70. The reinforced upper and lugged Traxion rubber outsole are built for off-road grip and durability. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). This deal ends August 16. Buy Now at adidas
- Reinforced upper for off-road durability and support
- Traxion rubber outsole with lugged tread for grip
- Made with a blend of recycled and renewable materials
- Cushioned midsole for comfort on trails
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