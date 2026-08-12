adidas shoes, apparel, and accessories are discounted at ShopSimon, with an extra 50% off using promo code "ADIDAS50". Shoppers can find items like the Women's Gazelle Bold Shoes at $60, down from $120, alongside deals on hoodies, track pants, and slides across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Offer ends August 18. Shop Now at Shop Simon
- Includes men's, women's, and kids' shoes
- Activewear such as leggings, hoodies, and track pants included
- Slides and sandals included
- Extra 50% off applied with promo code
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack has a wide range of Birkenstock styles marked down, including the Arizona, Boston, and Gizeh sandals and clogs. Some are marked as high as 60% off. Prices dip as low as $22.48 for select styles, with some items like the Papillio by Birkenstock Theda Platform Wedge Sandal at 50% off. Kids' sandals are also included, alongside sneakers and slippers. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Sandals, clogs, slides, and slippers included
- Styles like Arizona, Boston, Gizeh, and Mayari discounted
- Kids' styles also marked down
- Sneakers and loafers included in the sale
Woot is discounting Birkenstock and UGG footwear, with the Ugg Lowmel Meadow Women's Sneakers dropping to $84.99, half off their $170 reference price. UGG slippers, boots, and sandals are also included alongside Birkenstock Arizona and Gizeh sandals in various leather and Birko-Flor styles. The Birkenstock & UGG Footwear sale runs through August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
Use coupon code "ADIDAS40" to take an extra 40% off already-discounted adidas outlet styles for men, women, and kids, including shoes, apparel, backpacks, and accessories. We've pictured the adidas Men's Galaxy 7 Running Shoes for $22.80 after coupon. Shipping adds $4.95. Shop Now at Shop Simon
- Extra 40% off with code ADIDAS40
- Includes men's, women's, and kids' running shoes
- Sandals and slides included, such as the Adilette Lite Slides
- Apparel included, such as track jackets, leggings, and t-shirts
- Sizes available across shoes, clothing, and kids' styles
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