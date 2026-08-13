This adidas mini soccer ball is $14.99, down from $22 at Fanatics. It's the best price we could find by $3. Its solid foam core means it never needs to be pumped up, making it a low-maintenance option for practicing footwork or displaying World Cup spirit. Use promo code "SCHOOL" to get free shipping on orders over $39. Buy Now at Fanatics
This popular reflex drop sticks game is $17.09 with the on-page coupon applied, down from $23.99. It includes three adjustable speed levels with built-in voice prompts and is built from lightweight EVA foam to cushion repeated impacts during use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Randomly falling sticks create unpredictable reflex challenges
- Three adjustable speed levels with English voice guidance
- Made of lightweight EVA foam with rounded edges
- Includes hanging hooks for easy setup and storage
- USB-C rechargeable design
- Package measures 15.6" x 3.9" x 2.3"
That's a big drop from $20. Buy Now at Walmart
We've pictured the Everlast Doorway Punching Bag, now $40, down from $100 at Dick's Sporting Goods. It mounts directly in a doorway with integrated bungee cords and dual expansion bars, so no wall or ceiling installation is required. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Designed to mount in a doorway for in-home use
- Synthetic leather pad
- Single foam construction
- Integrated bungee cords
- Dual expansion bars w/ mounting loops
This Mikolo cable crossover machine is $176.03, down from $449.99. It has a 400-lb. weight capacity and 18 adjustable pulley positions for exercises like lat pulldowns, cable rows, and chest flys, while its wall-mounted design takes up just 3.42 square feet. Buy Now at Walmart
- 400-lb. maximum weight capacity
- 11-gauge powder-coated steel frame
- 18 adjustable positions with a dual pulley system
- Wall-mounted design uses 3.42 sq. ft. of space
- Accepts 1" and 2" weight plates with detachable sleeves
- 2" x 2" stainless steel guide rod
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of NCAA college merchandise from scores of teams, including jerseys, hoodies, and apparel for football, basketball, and baseball fans. The sale spans multiple sports and collections, from game jerseys to gift boxes, making it a broad option for fans looking to save on officially licensed team gear. We've pictured the Clemson Tigers Nike 2024 Early Season Coaches Sideline Dri-FIT Polo for $37 ($38 off). Get free shipping over $39 via the promo code "SCHOOL". This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Officially licensed college merchandise
- Includes apparel, jerseys, and accessories
- Covers college football, basketball, and baseball gear
- Includes hoodies and gift boxes
Fanatics has marked down a wide range of soccer national team gear, including jerseys, T-shirts, and hoodies for teams like Argentina, Brazil, Germany, and the USMNT. Deals include the Bob Marley Jamaica National Team adidas 2026 Away Replica Jersey at $64.99, down from $130. Shoppers can also find player-specific merchandise for stars such as Messi and Vini Jr., along with 2026 FIFA World Cup themed items like soccer balls and city-branded T-shirts. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Get deals on Nike apparel and fan gear in this clearance sale at Fanatics. Nike items are marked an extra 20% off using promo code "SCHOOL", for combined savings of up to 70% off. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
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