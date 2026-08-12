The Zonkoo Vega inflatable tent is $500 off, dropping to $1,299.99. It offers 129 sq. ft. of space for up to 6 people, a 7'1" standing height, and a PU5000 mm waterproof coating with wind resistance up to 50 mph. Plus, choose one complimentary camping gift valued at up to $499.99. (The deal also includes a choice of a free gift bundle, either an inflatable sofa and bed set or an electric air pump.) Shipping is free. Buy Now at Zonkoo