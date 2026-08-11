Woot is discounting a range of Stanley and Hydro Flask drinkware, with deals on everything from insulated bottles and tumblers to mugs. One standout is the Hydro Flask 24-oz. Travel Tumbler at $14.99, down from $34.95. The sale also includes a Stanley 55-qt. cooler at a $150 price low, and a CamelBak Apex Pro Run Endurance Racing Vest at $49.99, marked down from $180. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members, too. This deal ends August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company