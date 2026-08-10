Woot's Dyson Deals for Days sale covers a wide range of Dyson gear, from cordless and upright vacuums to hair dryers, fans, and air purifiers. Prices span from a $6.99 vacuum accessory up to the new Dyson GEN5 Outsize cordless vacuum at $799.99, down from $1,149.99. Many of the vacuums are factory reconditioned or refurbished, while newer items like the Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum and Supersonic Nural hair dryer are sold new. This deal ends August 11. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company