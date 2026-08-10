Runs on solar power and zaps insects with a 4,200V grid, which makes it a low-maintenance option for patios, campsites, or anywhere you want to reduce bugs without replacing batteries or spraying chemicals. Apply coupon code "W6RDOABL" for a total savings of $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- Protective safety mesh prevents accidental shocks
- IPX5 waterproof rating for outdoor durability
- 4200V grid eliminates pests across 1 acre
- 12-hour battery life per full charge
- Dual solar and USB-C charging
At $5.40, this Chapin hose connector matches its all-time low price on Amazon and comes in well under the $11.33 average price over the past 90 days. It includes a kink-resistant metal spiral hose protector and a flip lever for quick control over water flow. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Flip lever adjusts or shuts off water flow
- Metal spiral hose protector guards against kinking and tangling
- Metal hose threads for secure attachment
- Fits standard outdoor faucets, hoses, and outlets
- Weighs 7.8 oz. and measures 2" x 2" x 8.6"
This new Woot Bits, Bolts & Backyard Sale includes a wide mix of tools and yard gear, from a Litheli electric lawn mower at $99.99 (at 47% off) to an Amerisun 24" gas snow blower at $339.99 (at 51% off). The sale also includes plenty of smaller-ticket items like garden gloves, wire fencing, and replacement mower parts for brands like Husqvarna and Craftsman. Shipping is free for Prime members on all orders, too. This sale ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power tools including cordless drills, impact drivers, and rotary tools
- Outdoor equipment like leaf blowers, pressure washers, and lawn mowers
- Garden supplies such as raised beds, trellises, fencing, and fertilizer
- Replacement parts for mowers and tractors from brands like Husqvarna and Craftsman
At $13.67, this Flexon Flextreme Pro garden hose matches its all-time low price on Amazon, beats our $28 mention in February, and sits well below its recent 90-day average of $23.82. The hose is rated to stay flexible in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and handles up to 350 psi, with a 10-year manufacturer warranty backing it. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5/8" diameter and 50' length
- Flexible polymer construction that mimics rubber without the added weight
- Works in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F
- Industrial-grade female coupling and kink-resistant male coupling
- Rated for a maximum pressure of 350 psi
- Backed by a 10-year manufacturer warranty
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the open-box One Bite pizza oven to its best-ever price of $40.48. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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