This Zalman P50 case is $70 at Newegg. That's $55 off and the lowest price we could find. It features panoramic tempered glass and tool-free panels that remove for easy access. It supports vertical GPU mounting, fits up to 10 fans, and is compatible with reverse-connection BTF motherboards for cleaner cable routing. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- Panoramic tempered glass side panel
- Supports ATX, mATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards
- Fits up to 10 case fans
- Max GPU length of 17.1"
- Tool-free removable top, side, and back panels
- Compatible with reverse-connection (BTF) motherboards
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Newegg offers the Zalman CUBIX-G Micro-ATX PC Case for $34. You'd pay $70 elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3 preinstalled 120mm FRGB fans included
- Fits GPUs up to 280mm, ATX PSUs up to 140mm, and CPU air coolers up to 155mm
- Front panel includes USB Type-C and USB 3.0 ports
Newegg offers the the SAMA Z60 for $60. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. It's an ATX mid tower case with real walnut wood accents on the front panel. It comes with four 140mm addressable RGB fans pre-installed and supports a 360mm radiator up top, along with GPUs up to 17.1" long. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- Genuine walnut wood strips on the front panel
- Supports E-ATX, ATX, M-ATX, and ITX motherboards
- Pre-installed with four 140mm addressable RGB PWM fans
- Supports a 360mm radiator on top
- Fits GPUs up to 17.1" and CPU coolers up to 7.3" tall
- Front ports include two USB 3.0 ports and one USB Type-C port
Newegg offers the open-bx GAMEMAX Vista MB Micro-ATX case for $49. That's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. It has room for graphics cards up to 16.1" long and supports up to 9 case fans for cooling, though fans aren't included. Two tempered glass panels give a full view of the internal components. It ships for free. Buy Now at Newegg
- Supports Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards
- Two tempered glass side panels
- Room for up to 9 120mm fans for airflow
- Fits graphics cards up to 16.1" long
- Supports CPU coolers up to 6.5" tall
- Front ports include 2 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.0, and an audio jack
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB wired connection
- QWERTY key layout
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- Made by Zebra
Newegg's Level Up Sale spans components, systems, and peripherals, with deals like a Samsung 9100 PRO 2TB SSD at $399.99, down from $679.99, and a GIGABYTE RTX 5070 Ti graphics card at $1,099.99. The sale also covers gaming desktops, laptops, motherboards, and monitors from brands including ASUS, MSI, Corsair, and Acer. Shop Now at Newegg
- Gaming desktop PCs from brands like ABS, CyberpowerPC, and ASUS ROG
- Desktop CPUs and GPUs including AMD Ryzen and GIGABYTE GeForce RTX cards
- Gaming and business laptops from ASUS and MSI
- Internal SSDs and hard drives from Samsung, Seagate, and Synology
- Desktop memory kits from Corsair and V-COLOR
- Gaming monitors from Acer and GIGABYTE
Sign In or Register