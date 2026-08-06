YouTube TV's main plan starts at $67.99 per month for new subscribers' first 5 months, down from the regular $82.99 per month. It includes unlimited cloud DVR storage and support for up to 6 household accounts with 3 simultaneous streams. Note that after 5 months your subscription will automatically renew at the then-current price unless you cancel beforehand. This offer is available to new subscribers who are not current YouTube TV Base Plan subscribers, have not been YouTube TV Base Plan subscribers, or participated in a YouTube TV Base Plan trial previously. This deal ends November 30. Shop Now at YouTube TV
- Main plan includes 100+ live TV channels plus local channels
- New Sports Plan offers 30+ channels for $54.99/mo for the first 12 months
- Unlimited cloud DVR storage space included
- Up to 6 individual household accounts with 3 simultaneous streams
- Add-ons available for 4K viewing, premium networks, and Spanish-language channels
- No annual contracts or hidden fees
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Expires 11/30/2026
Published 8/6/2026
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Popularity: 3/5
NBCUniversal has announced that beginning in early 2027, Peacock Premium will be included in a bundle with YouTube Premium, providing subscribers with "seamless access to Peacock programming within the YouTube experience", including live sports, hit series, and blockbuster films. Currently, YouTube Premium provides ad-free and offline access to all of YouTube and YouTube Music, with plans starting at $8.99 per month. The agreement with NBCUniversal means bringing Peacock Premium access to subscribers at no additional cost (currently, the service is $10.99 monthly or $109.99 yearly to subscribe to it alone). Shop Now at NBC Universal Store
You'll need to have Xfinity post-paid internet to take advantage of this bundle in 2026, which provides NOW TV, Netflix Standard with ads, Apple TV+, and Peacock Premium with ads. NOW TV offers 125+ live channels and you'll also have access to select On Demand programming. Buy Now at Xfinity Residential
Verizon is offering NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube, a $480 value for the 2026 NFL season, free with an eligible 5G phone on select Unlimited plans or when buying a select Verizon Home Internet plan. Customers who don't qualify for the free offer can still get it for $234. The subscription covers every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game and supports multiview, letting you watch up to four games on one screen at once. Deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Verizon
- NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube covers every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game
- Included free with select Verizon Home Internet plans or when buying an eligible 5G phone on select Unlimited plans
- Customers who don't qualify for the free offer can get it for $234
- Multiview lets you watch up to four live games on one screen
- Stream on the go and pick up where you left off on another device
- Supports unlimited simultaneous streams at home
NFL+ offers multiple subscription tiers for streaming NFL games and content on phones and tablets, and you can save 20% on annual subscriptions of NFL+ and NFL+ Premium right now. The base tier offers live out-of-market preseason games, NFL network, and more, while the Premium tier provides everything in the base tier as well as NFL RedZone, game replays, and more. This offer is valid through September 21, 2026. Shop Now at NFL+
- Live out-of-market preseason games on phones and tablets
- Live local and primetime regular season and playoff games on phones and tablets
- NFL RedZone included on select plans
- On-demand replays of full game broadcasts
- NFL Films archive access
- Ad-free podcast access on select plans
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