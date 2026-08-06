YouTube TV's main plan starts at $67.99 per month for new subscribers' first 5 months, down from the regular $82.99 per month. It includes unlimited cloud DVR storage and support for up to 6 household accounts with 3 simultaneous streams. Note that after 5 months your subscription will automatically renew at the then-current price unless you cancel beforehand. This offer is available to new subscribers who are not current YouTube TV Base Plan subscribers, have not been YouTube TV Base Plan subscribers, or participated in a YouTube TV Base Plan trial previously. This deal ends November 30. Shop Now at YouTube TV