This Yamaha Recording Custom brass snare drum is $630 at Sweetwater. Other sellers charge $690. It's built with a 1.2mm brass shell and 2.3mm triple-flanged Dyna Hoops, and comes fitted with Remo Ambassador batter and snare side heads rather than requiring a separate head purchase. The drum ships with a free 2-year warranty from Sweetwater. This item is currently backordered but can be ordered now at this price. It will ship when it becomes available. Buy Now at Sweetwater