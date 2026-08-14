At Woot, use promo code "FIFTEEN" to get this X Rocker Eclipse Video Gaming Floor Chair for $42. It's the best price we could find by $44. The chair includes built-in headrest speakers and connects wirelessly via Bluetooth to consoles like the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Coupon ends today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Two headrest-mounted speakers for immersive audio
- Connects via wireless Bluetooth or wired connection
- Compatible with PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch
- Rocking and reclining floor chair design
- Vegan leather seat with breathable mesh inserts
- Folds down to 31" x 27.5" x 16.5" for storage, holds up to 300 lbs
Walmart's Electronics Flash Deals cover a wide mix of gaming gear, including controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch, plus wireless and wired gaming headsets. Prices range from budget headsets at $12.59 up to higher-end options like the NACON Daija Arcade Fight Stick at $199. Several items show steep markdowns from their original prices, such as a gaming headset now $26.39, down from $199.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC
- Wired and wireless gaming headsets with noise-canceling microphones
- Bluetooth headsets for work and computer use
- Charging stations and rechargeable battery packs for controllers
- Power strips with USB ports and surge protection
Best Buy's Back to School Gaming Deals cover monitors, headsets, VR headsets, and video games with savings of up to 84% off. The lineup includes the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II wireless headset for Xbox, PS5, PS4, Windows, and mobile, Sony's 27" QHD gaming monitor with a built-in DualSense charging hook, the Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR headset, and Nintendo Switch 2 titles like Star Fox. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. We've pictured the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel for $999.99 ($200 savings). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Gaming monitors, headsets, VR headsets, and video games included
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II wireless gaming headset compatible with Xbox, PS5, PS4, Windows, and mobile
- Sony PlayStation 27" QHD gaming monitor with DualSense charging hook
- Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR headset
- Nintendo Switch 2 games such as Star Fox available
Best Buy has discounts on Logitech racing wheels and gaming headsets, including Astro Gaming models. The Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals is $199.99, down from $299.99, and the Logitech A50 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset with Base Station is $259.99, down from $299.99, among other offers. Shop Now at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Next Side Dock Charging Station for Xbox Series for $8.99. That's a $13 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Built-in USB pass-thru port
- Only compatible with Xbox Series S
- Charges 2 battery packs at the same time
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
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