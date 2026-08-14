Best Buy's Back to School Gaming Deals cover monitors, headsets, VR headsets, and video games with savings of up to 84% off. The lineup includes the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II wireless headset for Xbox, PS5, PS4, Windows, and mobile, Sony's 27" QHD gaming monitor with a built-in DualSense charging hook, the Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR headset, and Nintendo Switch 2 titles like Star Fox. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. We've pictured the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel for $999.99 ($200 savings). Shop Now at Best Buy