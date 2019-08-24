New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Worx 20V Cordless 4-Piece Ai Drill Kit
$94 $200
free shipping

Worx via eBay offers its Worx 20-volt Cordless 4-Piece Ai Drill Kit for $110. In-cart that drops to $93.50. With free shipping, that's $106 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Ai Drill, Worxsaw, reciprocating saw, and flex light
  • 2 20-volt batteries
  • carry bag
  • Model: WX947L
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/24/2019
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register