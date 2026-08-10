At Amazon, get the Worx 20V 22" Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $35. It's the best price we could find by $65. It weighs just 4.4 lb. and uses dual-action blades that cut on both the forward and back stroke for a cleaner trim. Note that the battery and charger are sold separately, though this model works with any WORX PowerShare 20V battery. Buy Now at Amazon
- 22" blade with a 21" cutting width
- Dual-action blades cut on both strokes for a cleaner trim
- D-grip handle for comfortable use at multiple angles
- Weighs just 4.4 lb.
- Compatible with WORX PowerShare 20V batteries
- Battery and charger not included
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Published 33 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At $5.40, this Chapin hose connector matches its all-time low price on Amazon and comes in well under the $11.33 average price over the past 90 days. It includes a kink-resistant metal spiral hose protector and a flip lever for quick control over water flow. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Flip lever adjusts or shuts off water flow
- Metal spiral hose protector guards against kinking and tangling
- Metal hose threads for secure attachment
- Fits standard outdoor faucets, hoses, and outlets
- Weighs 7.8 oz. and measures 2" x 2" x 8.6"
At $13.67, this Flexon Flextreme Pro garden hose matches its all-time low price on Amazon, beats our $28 mention in February, and sits well below its recent 90-day average of $23.82. The hose is rated to stay flexible in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and handles up to 350 psi, with a 10-year manufacturer warranty backing it. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5/8" diameter and 50' length
- Flexible polymer construction that mimics rubber without the added weight
- Works in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F
- Industrial-grade female coupling and kink-resistant male coupling
- Rated for a maximum pressure of 350 psi
- Backed by a 10-year manufacturer warranty
This Boromine Electric Sprayer is priced at $19.49, down from $38.99 at Amazon today. It's the lowest price we've ever seen. The sprayer runs on a rechargeable 7.4V battery for about 3 hours per charge and includes a telescoping wand that extends to 23" along with 3 adjustable nozzles for switching between mist and stream settings. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-gallon tank capacity
- 7.4V rechargeable battery with about 3 hours of runtime
- 3 adjustable spray nozzles for mist or stream settings
- Telescoping wand extends to 23"
- Made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE)
- Suited for fertilizing and watering lawns or gardens
RainPoint's Amazon storefront has a current sale covering a wide range of garden watering gear, from smart WiFi sprinkler timers to soaker hoses and metal hose nozzles. Prices span from $16.99 for a 15FT soaker hose up to $84.97 for a WiFi water timer with two zones and a brass inlet. Shoppers looking to automate garden or houseplant watering will find timers, drip irrigation kits, and hose accessories across the lineup. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes WiFi-enabled sprinkler and hose timers with rain delay and app control
- Soaker hoses available in lengths from 15FT to 200FT
- Indoor drip irrigation kits water up to 15 houseplants automatically
- Garden hose splitters, connectors, and nozzles made with metal or brass construction
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 3K 5MP Window Camera for $28. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this model. It comes with two mounts, a flat one for first-floor windows and a 20° tilt mount for second-floor installation, so one camera can cover multiple angles without extra hardware. It also includes free 7-day cloud storage alongside local microSD recording. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3K, 5MP resolution with color night vision up to 33 feet
- Includes two mounts, a flat mount and a 20° tilt mount for first- or second-floor windows
- Tool-free, drill-free magnetic installation on glass surfaces
- Dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity
- AI human and vehicle detection with push notifications
- 24/7 continuous recording w/ free 7-day cloud storage and microSD card support up to 512GB
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