At Amazon, get the Worx 20V 22" Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $35. It's the best price we could find by $65. It weighs just 4.4 lb. and uses dual-action blades that cut on both the forward and back stroke for a cleaner trim. Note that the battery and charger are sold separately, though this model works with any WORX PowerShare 20V battery. Buy Now at Amazon