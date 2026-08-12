Woot's MSI Gaming Laptops sale covers factory reconditioned models ranging from the $770 MSI Katana 15 HX up to the $3,299 MSI Raider 18 HX AI with a UHD+ display. The lineup spans multiple MSI series like Vector, Stealth, Raider, and Cyborg, with graphics options running from the RTX 5050 up through the RTX 5090. Shoppers can find both budget-friendly and high-end configurations across screen sizes from 15" to 18". This deal ends August 22. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Factory reconditioned condition on all models
- Range spans 15" to 18" screen sizes
- Configurations include GeForce RTX 5050 through RTX 5090 graphics
- Multiple series available including Katana, Vector, Raider, Stealth, and Cyborg
- Options with AMD Ryzen and Intel processors
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Expires 8/22/2026
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Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Woot's laptop sale covers a wide range of brands, including Acer, HP, Lenovo, Alienware, and MSI, with new condition laptops starting under $250. Gaming laptops are well represented, including an Alienware model with an RTX 4050 graphics card at $1,070, down from $1,600. Shoppers who use promo code "50LAPTOP" on their first Woot purchase can get an extra $50 off. Coupon 50LAPTOP ends August 19. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Brands include Acer, HP, Lenovo, Alienware, and MSI
- Options range from budget everyday laptops to gaming laptops with dedicated graphics
- Several 2-in-1 touchscreen models included, such as the HP OmniBook X Flip
- Screen sizes range from 14" to 16"
- Gaming laptops include RTX 4050, RTX 5070, and other dedicated graphics options
- New condition laptops with prices starting under $250
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Woot's clearance sale spans everything from laptops and gaming gear to power tools, fragrances, and smart home devices, all marked down as open-box, reconditioned, or scratch-and-dent stock. A karaoke machine drops to $50.34 from a $309.99 reference price, an 84% cut, while name-brand tech like a Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router falls to $96.99 from $299.99. The range also covers designer fragrances, laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, and networking gear from Netgear, Google, and Linksys, with free shipping for Prime members. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Clearance Corner gathers leftover stock from across the site, spanning Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Tools & Garden, Computers, and Sports & Outdoors categories. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders. The sale runs through August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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