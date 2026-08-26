Woot's Grab Gloves & Safety Gear sale covers a wide range of work gloves and protective gear, with brands like Mechanix Wear, Snap-On, and Craftsman marked down as much as 73% off their reference prices. Spending $30 or more on qualifying items also knocks an extra $5 off the order at checkout, no coupon needed. Shoppers can find everything from disposable nitrile gloves in bulk counts up to 1000ct to specialty items like fleece-lined winter gloves and hi-vis safety apparel. This deal ends August 27. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company