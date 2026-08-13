Woot's Cook, Serve, and Save sale covers a wide range of kitchen gear, from cast iron skillets and cookware sets to dinnerware, glassware, and small kitchen tools. Prices start at $6.49 for items like a Cuisinart basting brush, while cookware sets from names like Paris Hilton, GreenLife, and Calphalon are discounted against their listed reference prices. Shoppers furnishing a kitchen from scratch will find pots, pans, bakeware, and serving pieces all in one sale. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
-
Expires 8/16/2026
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
This Homestyles kitchen island cart has dropped by another $56 since we listed it in May. It's also Amazon's best-ever price. You'd pay $325 for the same one today at Home Depot. Shipping is free, too. It includes a stainless steel top, three drawers, two shelves, and swivel casters for moving it around the kitchen.
Be aware that shipping may be delayed on this for one to two months. Buy Now at Amazon
- Stainless steel top with wood frame construction
- Includes 3 drawers and 2 shelves for storage
- Four swivel casters, including 2 locking casters, for mobility
- Overall dimensions of 18"D x 53.5"W x 36"H
- Supports up to 250 lb.
- Can double as a bar cart or mobile coffee station
This oil sprayer is $2.51, down from $5.03. It works as both a spray bottle and pour bottle, holding 470ml of oil for everyday cooking use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines an oil sprayer and pour bottle in one design
- Holds 470ml of oil or cooking liquid
- Suited for everyday kitchen cooking use
Get this mini tumbler for free by applying promo code "FREEMINITUMBLER". Shipping adds around $6, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Whataburger
- Stands about 3" tall
- Holds 3 oz.
- Made with food-grade 304 stainless steel
- Signature orange and white striped design
- Includes a matching mini straw
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
Sign In or Register