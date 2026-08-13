This wireless controller for the PS4 family and PC is $15.29, down from $29.98. It's available in several styles (Skull pictured). Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup where available to avoid the $6.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Walmart
- Compatible with PS4, PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, and Windows 7/8/10 PCs
- Supports both wireless and wired connections
- Built-in dual vibration motors for haptic feedback
- 6-axis gyro sensor for motion control
- 600mAh battery provides up to 10 hours of play and 30 days standby
- Includes controller, charging cable, and manual
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Published 38 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Walmart's Electronics Flash Deals cover a wide mix of gaming gear, including controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch, plus wireless and wired gaming headsets. Prices range from budget headsets at $12.59 up to higher-end options like the NACON Daija Arcade Fight Stick at $199. Several items show steep markdowns from their original prices, such as a gaming headset now $26.39, down from $199.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC
- Wired and wireless gaming headsets with noise-canceling microphones
- Bluetooth headsets for work and computer use
- Charging stations and rechargeable battery packs for controllers
- Power strips with USB ports and surge protection
Best Buy's Back to School Gaming Deals cover monitors, headsets, VR headsets, and video games with savings of up to 84% off. The lineup includes the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II wireless headset for Xbox, PS5, PS4, Windows, and mobile, Sony's 27" QHD gaming monitor with a built-in DualSense charging hook, the Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR headset, and Nintendo Switch 2 titles like Star Fox. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. We've pictured the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel for $999.99 ($200 savings). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Gaming monitors, headsets, VR headsets, and video games included
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II wireless gaming headset compatible with Xbox, PS5, PS4, Windows, and mobile
- Sony PlayStation 27" QHD gaming monitor with DualSense charging hook
- Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR headset
- Nintendo Switch 2 games such as Star Fox available
Best Buy has discounts on Logitech racing wheels and gaming headsets, including Astro Gaming models. The Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals is $199.99, down from $299.99, and the Logitech A50 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset with Base Station is $259.99, down from $299.99, among other offers. Shop Now at Best Buy
Amazon offers its Prime members the 8Bitdo Zero 2 Bluetooth Mini Controller with Mobile Clip in Pink for $13.99, its best-ever price. Yellow is a buck more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a mobile clip for vertical handheld gaming on a phone
- Compatible with Switch, Windows, and Android devices
- Clip fits phones up to 3.5" wide
- Firmware is upgradeable
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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