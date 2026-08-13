A 4-probe setup lets you monitor multiple cuts or zones at once without opening the grill or oven, which is useful if you're cooking for a group or running different proteins at different targets. At $48, that's $32 off via coupon code "2PCACGBF". Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% wireless design for flexible cooking
- Monitor four different meats simultaneously
- Guided cooking system with recipe recommendations
- 432-foot Bluetooth remote monitoring range
- Rechargeable battery with 300 hours of use
Seattle Coffee Gear's flash sale spans espresso machines and bundles from brands like Ascaso, Rocket, Rancilio, and Philips. Refurbished Philips superautomatic machines start under $300, while bundles pairing machines with grinders run into the thousands, such as the Rocket Espresso Cinquantotto Mignon XL Bundle at $3,959. Shoppers can choose between new machines, refurbished units, and multi-item bundles across a wide price range. Shop Now at Seattle Coffee
- Espresso machines from brands like Ascaso, Rancilio, Rocket, Diletta, and Philips
- Includes refurbished and B-Class refurbished espresso machines at reduced prices
- Several espresso machine and grinder bundles included
- Superautomatic, semi-automatic, and manual espresso machines available
- Prices range from under $300 to over $4,000
The Brand Outlet on eBay is offering an extra 20% off select Ninja items with promo code "BRANDS20". The selection is mostly certified refurbished, spanning air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, and multi-cookers, such as the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Multi-Cooker at $80 or the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker at $156. Several Ninja Blast Max Cordless Blenders are also included, along with a few new, non-refurbished accessories like Ninja Woodfire pellets. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This Cuisinart toaster oven broiler has dropped by another $24 since we last listed it in May. You'd pay $59 for it still at Home Depot. The toaster oven has 1,800W of power and fits up to six slices of toast or an 11" pizza, with a nonstick interior and cool-touch handle for easy cleanup. Shipping is free, too. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1800 watts of power
- Stainless steel construction with a silver finish
- Fits up to 6 slices of toast or an 11" pizza
- Cool-touch handle and slide-out rack
- Nonstick, easy-clean interior
- Weighs 15.5 lb.
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Gallery Touchscreen Nugget Ice Maker for $104.40. That's a $73 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Produces up to 33 lbs. of nugget ice per day
- First batch of ice ready in 10-15 minutes
- Touchscreen control panel
- Auto self-cleaning function
- Includes ice scoop and drip tray
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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