This Wilton Premium 3-piece cookie sheet set is $19.63, down from $28.97 at Walmart. The carbon steel pans are oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and feature a non-stick coating that's safe for use with metal utensils. Get free shipping w/ $35. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3-piece cookie sheet pan set
- Non-stick coating for easy food release
- Made from carbon steel for even heat distribution
- Scratch-resistant and safe for use with metal tools
- Oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
- Dishwasher safe, though hand washing is recommended
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
This Hawkins Classic 2-liter pressure cooker is $23.49, down from $39.49. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It's made from mirror-polished virgin aluminum with a base thickness of up to 4.06 mm and works on electric stovetops. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds 2 liters, ideal for 2 to 3 people
- Made from pure virgin aluminum with a mirror-polished exterior
- Base thickness ranges from 3.25 to 4.06 mm
- Includes an inner and outer lid closure with a pressure valve
- Measures 7.3"D x 13.2"W x 5.7"H and weighs 3.2 lb.
- Compatible with electric stovetops
At Amazon, get this 7" Nonstick Honeycomb Stainless Steel Frying Pan for $20. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pan. It's built with a tri-ply stainless steel and aluminum core body and a ceramic honeycomb nonstick coating that's free of PFOA, PFAS, PTFE, lead, and cadmium. The pan is oven-safe up to 500°F and works on gas, electric, and induction stovetops. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Tramontina Professional 12" Fry Pan for its best-ever price. It's also a $19 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" heavy-gauge aluminum
- Reinforced non-stick coating
- Stainless steel handle with a removable silicone grip sleeve
- Oven safe up to 400°F
- Dishwasher safe
Amazon offers the Viking 10.5" Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Pan for $59.99, its best price in years. You'd pay $200 elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Oven safe up to 600°F
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
Sign In or Register