This Wilton Chocolate Pro Fondue Fountain is $48.61, down from $109.99 at Walmart. It's the lowest price we could find. It holds up to 4 lb. of chocolate and offers 3 heat settings for keeping dips flowing at parties or events. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- 16" chocolate fountain
- Holds up to 4 lb. of melted chocolate
- 3 heat settings: off, warm, and flow
- Aluminum construction
- Removable parts are dishwasher safe
- Suitable for dipping fruit, marshmallows, pretzels, and bacon
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Published 39 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
The Brand Outlet on eBay is offering an extra 20% off select Ninja items with promo code "BRANDS20". The selection is mostly certified refurbished, spanning air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, and multi-cookers, such as the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Multi-Cooker at $80 or the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker at $156. Several Ninja Blast Max Cordless Blenders are also included, along with a few new, non-refurbished accessories like Ninja Woodfire pellets. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This Cuisinart toaster oven broiler has dropped by another $24 since we last listed it in May. You'd pay $59 for it still at Home Depot. The toaster oven has 1,800W of power and fits up to six slices of toast or an 11" pizza, with a nonstick interior and cool-touch handle for easy cleanup. Shipping is free, too. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1800 watts of power
- Stainless steel construction with a silver finish
- Fits up to 6 slices of toast or an 11" pizza
- Cool-touch handle and slide-out rack
- Nonstick, easy-clean interior
- Weighs 15.5 lb.
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Gallery Touchscreen Nugget Ice Maker for $104.40. That's a $73 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Produces up to 33 lbs. of nugget ice per day
- First batch of ice ready in 10-15 minutes
- Touchscreen control panel
- Auto self-cleaning function
- Includes ice scoop and drip tray
Woot's kitchen appliance sale covers a wide mix of countertop gear, from a KRUPS 8-cup drip coffee maker at $69.99 to a Kalorik 26-quart air fryer oven at $94.99. Discounts across the sale run up to 70% off reference prices, with items spanning espresso machines, juicers, slow cookers, and food processors from brands like Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, and Paris Hilton. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, and espresso machines included
- Slow cookers, food processors, and juicers included
- Waffle makers, toasters, and griddles included
- Brands include KRUPS, Kalorik, Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, and Paris Hilton
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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