This WiZ smart bulb is priced below its $10.27 list price at Amazon. It offers full-color output, voice and app control, and Matter compatibility for use with Alexa, Apple Home, or Google Home. Buy Now at Amazon
- Full color output with 16 million color options and warm-to-cool white shades
- 800 lumens of brightness, equivalent to a 60-watt incandescent bulb
- E26 base fits standard light fixtures
- Connects via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, controllable by app, voice, or remote
- Matter compatible for use with Alexa, Apple Home, or Google Home
- Motion detection and sunset-to-sunrise automation features
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Published 49 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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