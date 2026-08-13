Wayfair's major appliance clearance sale covers over 300 items, including range hoods, cooktops, wall ovens, refrigerators, and wine coolers, with savings up to 40% off. A GE smart wall oven is down to $1,197 from $2,099, and a Forno side-by-side refrigerator is $2,899, down from $4,599. Shop Now at Wayfair
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This sale at Woot covers smart thermostats and Simply air filters for the home. The Amazon Smart Thermostat is $32.99, down from $69.99, while an ecobee smart thermostat runs $111.99, down from $139.99. Air filters range from $21.99 up to $144.99 depending on MERV rating and pack size. This deal ends September 6. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon offers the Vornado Airbar 4 Tower Fan and Horizontal Air Circulator for $52.79. That's a $36 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- three speed settings
A handy pair to keep in a drawer if you cook regularly with vegetables and green onions, priced at $4 off the $8 list price. Apply coupon code "DKHU3AXS" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Left and right-handed blade designs for natural control
- Built-in scallion slicer for quick vegetable prep
- Durable reinforced stainless steel blade structure
- Ergonomic wooden handle for comfortable grip
- Integrated bottle opener for added utility
Amazon has the Vornado Transom window fan for $63.97, the lowest price we've seen and $36 less than Walmart charges right now. It offers 4 speed settings, an electronically reversible fan mode for both exhaust and intake airflow, and remote control operation. Buy Now at Amazon
- POWERFUL AIRFLOW Transom uses powerful airflow to draw fresh air into the fan from outside or exhaust stale air out of the room.
- ELECTRONICALLY REVERSIBLE With one button, quickly transition the airflow from fan to exhaust. The reversible chamber works to keep you breathing easy by filtering out stale air.
- PERFECT FIT Seamlessly fits into windows 26 to 40 wide with the patented Soft-fit foam block system. Designed for use with single-hung and double-hung windows with an opening at least 8" tall.
- CUSTOMIZABLE COMFORT Choose from 4 speed settings with auto temperature control to maintain a set temperature. A remote control provides additional convenience.
- IMPORTANT INSTALL INFO Product dimensions are 7.16 tall x 26 wide x 5.73 deep. Window screen removal may be necessary depending on depth of your window. Can only be installed in horizontal position.
This Lark Manor Wilkinson Murphy bed is $90 off the regular price at Wayfair, bringing it to $500. It includes bedside tables, three storage drawers, and a built-in charging station, combining a space-saving queen bed with extra storage in one piece. Plus, it ships free. Buy Now at Wayfair
Wayfair's Summer Markdowns sees discounts of up to 70% off across furniture, outdoor, bedding, rugs, lighting, and kitchen categories. Save up to 50% off bedroom furniture, up to 40% off outdoor structures, up to 50% off cookware, up to 70% off rugs, and more. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at Wayfair
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
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