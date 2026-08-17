Waterdrop's Member Day sale covers reverse osmosis systems, water dispensers, and countertop filters, with savings up to $400 on select models. You'll find coupon codes on individual product pages. The G3P800 tankless reverse osmosis system drops to $699 for members using code "VIPG3P800", down from $999. Other deals include the X16 Reverse Osmosis System at $1,599, down from $1,999, and the C1H Instant Hot Water Reverse Osmosis System at $239 with code "WDC1H". Deals end August 20 at 3 pm EST. Free shipping applies, and it's free to become a member. Shop Now at Waterdrop
- Reverse osmosis systems for under-sink, countertop, and whole-house use
- Hot and cold water dispensers with instant heating options
- Some systems include remineralization and alkaline mineral filtration
- Several models certified to NSF/ANSI standards for water filtration
- Member pricing available with promo codes on top of listed discounts
- Becoming a member is free
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Code "VIPG3P800"
Code "WDG3P800"
Code "VIPA2"
Code "WDA2"
Code "WDX12"
Code "WDX16"
Code "WDK6"
Code "WDG3P600"
Code "WDA1"
Code "WDK19SFK"
Code "WDC1SL"
Code "WDC1H"
Code "WDX12PRO"
Code "WDT4A"
Code "WDX8A"
Code "WDT3M"
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Expires 8/20/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Amazon's kitchen deals span coffee, blending, and cooking gear, with Keurig machines like the K-Mini Mate at $49.99 and the K-Duo Hot & Iced at $149.99 alongside Ninja appliances including the CREAMi ice cream maker at $189.99 and the Nutri-Plus personal blender at $69.98. The lineup also covers smaller picks like the Owala FreeSip 40 oz. water bottle at $35.99 and a 12-piece stainless steel flatware set at $65.67. Shop Now at Amazon
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