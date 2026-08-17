Waterdrop's Member Day sale covers reverse osmosis systems, water dispensers, and countertop filters, with savings up to $400 on select models. You'll find coupon codes on individual product pages. The G3P800 tankless reverse osmosis system drops to $699 for members using code "VIPG3P800", down from $999. Other deals include the X16 Reverse Osmosis System at $1,599, down from $1,999, and the C1H Instant Hot Water Reverse Osmosis System at $239 with code "WDC1H". Deals end August 20 at 3 pm EST. Free shipping applies, and it's free to become a member. Shop Now at Waterdrop