This Warping Point pickleball paddle is $30, down from $60. It's built with a carbon fiber face and a 16mm honeycomb core, and comes with a foam edge guard to help resist chipping during regular play. Buy Now at Amazon
- Carbon fiber paddle face for enhanced spin and control
- 16mm polypropylene honeycomb core for consistent bounce
- Seamless unibody construction made with hot-press molding
- Foam edge guard to help resist chipping
- 5.5" handle with a 4.25" grip circumference
- USAP approved for tournament play
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Published 50 min ago
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Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's SWOLL Savings on Weight Training sale covers a wide range of home gym gear, from adjustable weighted vests to dumbbells, weight benches, and storage racks. The MIR 30lbs Women's Adjustable Weighted Vest stands out at $23, down 81% from its $119 reference price, while items like the CAP Barbell 24" Dumbbell and Kettlebell Rack run $35. Shoppers can find deals across vests, benches, plates, and ropes for building out a home workout setup. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At $9.99, this camping stove has reached Amazon's lowest-ever price. It comes with a carry case, butane adapter tips, and two emergency blankets included. It folds down for compact storage and runs on butane canisters, which the listing notes are lighter than propane models. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Boils 34 oz. of water in 3 to 5 minutes
- Runs on butane gas canisters with piezo ignition and knob flame control
- Stainless steel construction, folds down for compact storage
- Includes a carry case, butane adapter tips, and 2 emergency blankets
- Measures 2.8"L x 3.5"W x 3.2"H
- Maximum output of 13,000 BTUs
Amazon offers the Plano Waterproof Stowaway for $5.86. Shipping is free for Prime members. You'd pay a few bucks more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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