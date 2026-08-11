Woot's Clear Out the Warehouse Pet Finds sale covers a wide range of dog and cat gear, from grooming kits to toys, beds, and carriers. The YETI Boomer 4 stainless steel dog bowl is marked down to $35, a notable brand name in a sale otherwise filled with budget pet accessories. Discounts across the sale run as high as 60% off, with items like scratching posts, chew toys, and travel carriers priced under $40. This deal ends August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 8/15/2026
Published 1 min ago
Designed with a weight-sensitive perch that closes off the seed ports when a squirrel climbs on, this feeder solves the most common complaint bird watchers have about standard feeders. Apply coupon code "TCCMRJRH" for a total savings of $21. The 15" option is also available for $19 after the same promo code. Buy Now at Amazon
This Carhartt Firm Duck Insulated Large Dog Chore Coat is $32.99 at Amazon today. That's its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
Pet owners can request a free sample of Greenies Dental Treats by filling out a short form with contact and shipping details. The treats are designed to clean teeth, reduce tartar, and freshen breath in dogs. Signing up also subscribes shoppers to hear from the Greenies brand so beware of that. Shop Now at Sampltech
Amazon offers the Ripstop Dog Life Jacket in Medium for $3.99; Small is a buck more. Both are all-time lows. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- use included air bags or bottles for buoyancy
- ergonomic assist handle
- waterproof canvas
Woot's clearance sale spans everything from laptops and gaming gear to power tools, fragrances, and smart home devices, all marked down as open-box, reconditioned, or scratch-and-dent stock. A karaoke machine drops to $50.34 from a $309.99 reference price, an 84% cut, while name-brand tech like a Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router falls to $96.99 from $299.99. The range also covers designer fragrances, laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, and networking gear from Netgear, Google, and Linksys, with free shipping for Prime members. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Clearance Corner gathers leftover stock from across the site, spanning Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Tools & Garden, Computers, and Sports & Outdoors categories. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders. The sale runs through August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
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