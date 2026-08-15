Walmart just updated its Flash Deals section with a new batch of deals for this week. New offers include up to 60% off backpacks and duffel bags, up to 35% off dog supplies, and up to 30% off back to school essentials. There are lots of great deals in the Walmart Resold section, too, where refurbished tech reaches best-ever prices. It's worth noting that the discounts within almost always exceed what the banners indicate. Shipping is free for orders over $35; otherwise, a $7 fee applies. These deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart