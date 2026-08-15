Today only at Woot, the Wahl Professional 5-Star Vapor Clipper costs just $100. It's a great deal as you'd pay double this today at Amazon. It offers 150 minutes of cordless run time and a 60-minute quick charge; it includes an adjustable balding blade for fades. Prime members also get free standard shipping on this order. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- F32 Fadeout adjustable balding blade for seamless fades
- Brushless motor w/ Adaptive Speed Control running at 8,000 RPM
- Metal taper lever and rubberized grip
- High-carbon steel blades w/ black PVD and DLC coatings
- Cord or cordless use w/ 150-minute run time
- 60-minute quick charge
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Expires in 18 hr
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get this Just for Men Mustache & Beard Deep Dark Brown Dye 3-Pack for $6.24 with Subscribe & Save. It's the best price we could find by $13. Each box includes enough for a full application with a brush and gloves included, and the formula is enriched with keratin, biotin, aloe, and coconut oil. Buy Now at Amazon
Submit a complaint through Harry's promotional site and receive a free Harry's Plus razor handle, though shipping and handling fees still apply. The handle includes a pivoting head, a 45g weighted metal grip, and a lubricating strip with aloe and vitamin E. The offer is limited to one per customer while supplies last. Shop Now at Razor Justice
This Amazon Basics razor comes with a 5-blade handle plus two refill cartridges for $6.40, down from $7.57. It includes a built-in trimmer for goatees and sideburns, along with hypoallergenic lubricating strips containing Vitamin E. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual lubricating strips
- precision trimmer
- multi axis pivot
Clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to get this Degree Men Cool Rush Antiperspirant Deodorant 2-Pack for $3. It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
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