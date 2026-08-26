During the WELLFIT Labor Day Sale, save up to $560 on select best-selling fitness equipment. Walking pads and treadmills start at $139. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at WELLFIT
- Foldable treadmill with 15% auto incline available for $399, down from $799
- 55" long running deck treadmill with 500-lb. capacity for $749, down from $1299
- Folding walking pad treadmill with remote for $159, down from $399
- Free shipping with 1-5 day delivery across the continental US
- 30-day return policy and multi-year warranty coverage
- Klarna and Afterpay financing available
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Published 12 min ago
Woot's SWOLL Savings on Weight Training sale covers a wide range of home gym gear, from adjustable weighted vests to dumbbells, weight benches, and storage racks. The MIR 30lbs Women's Adjustable Weighted Vest stands out at $23, down 81% from its $119 reference price, while items like the CAP Barbell 24" Dumbbell and Kettlebell Rack run $35. Shoppers can find deals across vests, benches, plates, and ropes for building out a home workout setup. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This CAP dumbbell pair matches its all-time low price on Amazon at $29, down from the $47 list price. The set features rubber-coated, anti-roll hex heads paired with a chrome-plated, knurled handle for grip during lifts. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold as a pair, 20 lb. total combined weight
- Recycled rubber-coated hex heads reduce noise and protect floors
- Anti-roll hex shape keeps dumbbells in place between sets
- Chrome-plated steel handle with medium knurling for grip
- Solid cast iron heads with raised weight markings
- Handle measures 1.22" in diameter
This popular reflex drop sticks game is $17.09 with the on-page coupon applied, down from $23.99. It includes three adjustable speed levels with built-in voice prompts and is built from lightweight EVA foam to cushion repeated impacts during use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Randomly falling sticks create unpredictable reflex challenges
- Three adjustable speed levels with English voice guidance
- Made of lightweight EVA foam with rounded edges
- Includes hanging hooks for easy setup and storage
- USB-C rechargeable design
- Package measures 15.6" x 3.9" x 2.3"
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